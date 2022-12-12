Watch Now
Holiday Health Survey Shows Family and Inflation Stress

A new survey provides a surprising and insightful look at the concerns and issues facing many Americans. More than half (55%) of those surveyed said their top holiday priority this year was to spend more quality time with their loved ones. And focusing on family is the top New Year’s Resolution for 2023 (selected by 24% of those surveyed), underlining the importance of quality time to workers over the holiday season.

Today, health care benefits expert Diana Steinhoff, Sr. VP of Group Dental and Vision Insurance at Aflac, shared information from the 2022 Health Care Issues Survey that revealed how health care costs may be impacting holiday spending.

For more information, visit www.Aflac.com/HCI

