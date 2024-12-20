Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Holiday Gifting Made Easy

Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Whether you're shopping for the gadget guru in your family or just want to give the gift of seamless connectivity, Spectrum has you covered.
Posted

Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Whether you're shopping for the gadget guru in your family or just want to give the gift of seamless connectivity, Spectrum has you covered.

From wearables and tablets to essential accessories like chargers and device covers, there’s something for everyone on your list. Plus, Spectrum offers peace of mind with their mobile repair and replacement plans and anytime upgrades, perfect for keeping those devices safe and up to date.

Visit www.spectrum.com or stop by your local Spectrum store for the latest devices, accessories, and special offers this holiday season.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money