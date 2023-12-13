Holiday Gift Guide with Actress and Video Game TV Show Host Hailey Bright

The hottest trends for gifts in 2023 may not be what you would expert. That’s why it helps to have a unique expert who is literally tuned in what young adults want most this holiday. Gaming expert and actress Hailey Bright joined Michelle Hopkins to share insights into some of the hot gifts that millennials and gen-z are discussing on her weekly show about video game.

For more information, visit www.TipsOnTV.com

#WCPO9Sponsor