Holiday Gadget Guide with Carly Knobloch

Shop smarter this season with a curated tech roundup featuring home monitoring, flexible screens, phone deals, AI PCs, and new gaming action. See more at InTheNews.tv.
Shopping for tech this holiday season just got easier. Tech lifestyle expert Carly Knobloch shared her holiday gadget guide featuring top smart home, entertainment, smartphone, and gaming picks. Keep tabs on what matters with the Blink Arc, which combines two Blink Mini 2K Plus camera views into one panoramic picture. Stay entertained with options like the 65-inch Pro Series Roku TV or the Roku-compatible Aurzen EAZZE D1R smart projector for big-screen flexibility. Families can simplify their smartphone plans with T-Mobile’s switching-made-easy promotion, offering four phones for free and four voice lines for $25 per line. Plus, AI-powered PCs deliver next-level performance, and Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds lets players speed through new environments.

Find product details and shopping links at InTheNews.tv.

#WCPO9Sponsor

