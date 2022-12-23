Watch Now
Holiday Fire Prevention Checklist

Posted at 10:38 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 10:38:40-05

The holidays are all about celebrating traditions with family and friends. Between choosing the right gifts and preparing delicious meals, you have plenty on your plate. Ensuring that you and your loved ones are safe can be an additional stress.

Thumbtack, the app used by millions of homeowners across the country to care for their homes, unveiled a new “Holiday Fire Prevention Checklist” that allows homeowners to check their home’s fire risk, and seamlessly book a home service professional to help prevent fires before they happen.

Thumbtack recently found that 75 percent of people know someone who has had a house fire, and the majority occurred over the holiday season. Yet, homeowners are reluctant to admit they themselves are at risk of a home fire — with only 1 in 5 stating they believe their own personal risk of a fire is high.

For more information, visit https://www.thumbtack.com/content/fire-prevention

