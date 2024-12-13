Holiday Essentials & Gifting with Stephanie Roberts

The holiday season is in full swing! Lifestyle Expert Stephanie Roberts joined Pete Scalia to share her top essentials and go-to gifting ideas to make this season merry and bright!

Who says ice cream cakes are only for summer? If you really want to surprise your family and guests for the holidays, break out an ice cream cake! This will be the STAR of the table. Enjoy them as part of your holiday feast and even decorate it with lots of holiday touches. I Love Ice Cream Cakes has so many delicious flavors and varieties to choose from, it will be hard to pick just one! Located in the bakery freezer case at your local grocers. Before you shop, visit www.ILoveIceCreamCakes.com to see all the fun flavors and find stores that carry them nearest you.

Elevate your Jenga® game with JENGA® GIANT™ JS7 - the authentic version of the classic game. This is the largest authentic Jenga Giant hardwood game which stacks to over 5 feet high and comes with a large carry bag. For kids ages 12 + to adults, Jenga Giant JS7 is perfect for outdoor and indoor play, holiday parties, family get-togethers and all those times when you want to have fun. It even makes for a great holiday gift. Go to JengaGiant.com for more info.

A perfect gift for the expecting and new moms on your list, Nyssa is offering $100 off their Mother Bag + Essential Postpartum Kit for the holidays. Babies will get tons of gifts, but let’s show the new moms some love. It has everything a new mom doesn’t even know she’ll need such as Nyssa’s famous, patented underwear with secret pockets for their ice and heat packs so mom can recover in comfort. Purchase today by visiting www.nyssacare.com.

Make your kitchens and bathrooms shine this holiday season with The Pink Stuff’s TikTok-famous Cleaning Paste, Multi-Purpose Cleaner & Bathroom Foam Cleaner.The Pink Stuff curated this Kitchen & Bath Product Bundle of go-to solutions known for their superior cleaning power to tackle dirt & grime during the holidays. Use The Pink Stuff’s Bathroom Foam Cleaner on bathroom fixtures, shower doors, & tile, Multi-Purpose Cleaner on kitchen counters & cabinets & Cleaning Paste on sinks, ovens, cookware & more. The Pink Stuff can be found in Walmart or Home Depot, and this special Kitchen & Bath Product Bundle is available on Amazon.

