Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Holiday Crafting Inspiration For Fun and Family

Holiday Crafting Inspiration For Fun and Family
Posted at 12:18 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 12:18:53-05

It has often been said that the best gifts go from ‘made with love’ to ‘I love it.’ DIY Craft expert, Tisa Jackson, has teamed up with Michaels to share tips for creating fun & memorable holiday crafts.

Tisa is the creative enthusiast behind This Is Tisa & Confetti University. Selling colorful stationery and small gifts + sharing her love for crafting, one workshop at a time. Creating everyday things to make you smile...everyone could use a little HAPPY. Visit her blog thisistisa.com and you can come away learning quick and easy crafts anyone can create, even if you don't consider yourself a crafter.

For more information, visit Michaels.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Watch 9 First Warning Weather 24/7 - FREE!