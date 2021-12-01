Watch
Holiday Beverages on the ‘Nice’ List

Posted at 12:41 PM, Dec 01, 2021
Registered Dietitian Carissa Galloway joined us to share her better-for-you beverage pics for a healthy holiday season.

Everyone from the big guy to little kids loves milk and Galloway recommends a2 milk. It’s a. a2 Milk® is 100% real dairy milk from local US farms that, is easier on digestion and may help some avoid discomfort. Visit www.a2milk.com for more information and recipes and pick some up at your local Kroger.

For a fun holiday beverage the whole family will enjoy without added sugar, Galloway recommends POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice. Every bottle of POM Wonderful 100-percent pomegranate juice has the juice of whole-pressed pomegranates and nothing else – no fillers, and never any added sugar. Plus, POM Wonderful 100-percent pomegranate juice’s antioxidants help fight free radicals, which are unstable molecules that can cause damage to our bodies over time. You can follow POM Wonderful on social media @POMWonderful and today’s featured recipe at - https://www.pomwonderful.com/recipes/drinks/spiced-pom-cider-non/

