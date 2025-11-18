Holiday beauty and lifestyle gifts with Yesi De Avila

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lifestyle expert Yesi De Avila shares her favorite beauty and lifestyle gifts for the holiday season. From the L’Oreal Paris Plump Ambition Hyaluron Lip Oil to the new Plump Ambition pH formula, she highlights easy stocking stuffers and skin care upgrades. Yesi also features the Nanoleaf red light therapy mask, the Holler & Glow Mani Masterclass 8PC Manicure Set, and GentleSoft blankets from Bedshur , including Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Watch the full segment and visit Yesi on Instagram @YesiStyleMedia or at Yesi.Style for more.

