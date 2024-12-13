High-Flying and Ice-Gliding: Cirque du Soleil Crystal Hits Heritage Bank Center
High-Flying and Ice-Gliding: Cirque du Soleil Crystal Hits Heritage Bank Center
Cirque du Soleil meets the magic of ice! Crystal blends breathtaking acrobatics and dazzling figure skating for a one-of-a-kind show. Cincinnati’s own Mary Siegel joined Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw with the inside scoop before Crystal hits Heritage Bank Center Jan 9-12!
Grab your tickets now at CirqueDuSoleil.com or Ticketmaster.
