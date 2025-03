Are hidden fees quietly draining your savings? Even a “small” 1% advisor fee could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars over a 25-year retirement. Ed Wright from Golden Reserve joined Michelle Hopkins to explain how their Roadmap for Retirement helps retirees uncover these costs and keep more of their hard-earned money.

Call 513-912-4335 or visit www.GetYourRoadmap.com for your complimentary Roadmap for Retirement.

#WCPO9Sponsor