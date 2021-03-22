Helping Neighbors in Need: Logan AC and Heat Services

The weather is starting to warm up, which means it's time to turn down the heat and turn up the air conditioning. But think about the people, and pets, who don't have a working AC unit. That's where the good people at Logan Services have decided to help out. They teamed up with Carr Supply and Mitsubishi Motors USA to help local shelter Fred's Mission Rescue & Sanctuary at no cost to the shelter!

Get involved to help the Mission or find out more about Logan at logan-inc.com