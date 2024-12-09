Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Helping Families Affected by Childhood Cancer Pursue Higher Education

Helping Families Affected by Childhood Cancer Pursue Higher Education
Posted
and last updated

Supporting dreams, one scholarship at a time! The Northwestern Mutual Foundation believes in creating brighter tomorrows for families affected by childhood cancer. Through their Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program, they are awarding $500,000 to survivors and siblings pursuing higher education. Apply today and join a community dedicated to making a difference. Applications close on February 3. Learn more at www.northwesternmutual-foundation.com/scholarships

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Help local kids in need today!