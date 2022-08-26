Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Helping Children Thrive Inside and Outside the Classroom after Pandemic Isolation

Helping Children Thrive Inside and Outside the Classroom after Pandemic Isolation
Posted at 1:15 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 13:15:41-04

While the pandemic greatly changed school and playtime routines, it’s no surprise that children have been incredibly resilient. However, according to a Harvard study, 61% of parents still feel the pandemic negatively impacted their child’s social-emotional development.

As the next school year begins, it’s imperative that parents have an early childhood education partner to help their children overcome isolation and healthily interact with others, label emotions and develop self-help skills. Learning programs that balance academic, mental, physical and social-emotional growth can help children regain normalcy, reengage with their peers and teachers and have fun while navigating teachable moments.

Research shows that students with involved parents are more likely to have higher grades and test scores, have better social skills, show improved behavior and adapt well in school regardless of their income or background.

Dennis R. Maple, Chairman and CEO, and Dr. Lauren Starnes, Chief Academic Officer, both of Goddard Systems, LLC, shared how parents can notice stress in their children and help them reacclimate and grow, how to be an active participant in your child’s learning, the importance of social-emotional learning in education programs and how teachers and parents can partner to best meet a child’s needs.

For more information, visit goddardschool.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.