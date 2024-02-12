Helping Cats in Animal Shelters

National Cat Health Month is a time to ensure our feline friends have a clean bill of health and a good reminder to schedule wellness visits. It’s also a good time to lend a hand to those caring for cats and kittens who are waiting for their forever homes.

Hannah Shaw, also known as Kitten Lady, spoke with Michelle Hopkins about cat health, how we can all help do our part to help care for cats in animal shelters, and why health and cleanliness is so important.

For more information, visit catspride.com/cleanstart

#WCPO9Sponsor