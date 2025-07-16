Help Stuff the Bus with Chick-fil-A and Support NKY Students

It’s time to make a difference for local students and earn a delicious reward while you’re at it! Chick-fil-A restaurants across Northern Kentucky are hosting the 12th Annual Stuff the Bus Challenge on Thursday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stop by any of the four participating locations (Fort Wright, Houston Road, Mall Road, or Newport) and donate at least 5 school supplies to benefit students in Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties. Supplies requested include pencil boxes, dry erase markers, 1-inch binders, composition notebooks, and 2-pocket prong folders. As a thank-you, you’ll receive a voucher for a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich for every 5 items donated (maximum of three promotional cards per guest).

Visit cfacincynky.com to view the full supply list.

