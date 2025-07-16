Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Help Stuff the Bus with Chick-fil-A and Support NKY Students

Join the 12th annual Stuff the Bus Challenge with Chick-fil-A Northern Kentucky on July 17. Donate 5 school supplies and get rewarded with a free chicken sandwich while helping kids in need.
Help Stuff the Bus with Chick-fil-A and Support NKY Students
chick-fil-a stuff the bus
Posted
and last updated

It’s time to make a difference for local students and earn a delicious reward while you’re at it! Chick-fil-A restaurants across Northern Kentucky are hosting the 12th Annual Stuff the Bus Challenge on Thursday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stop by any of the four participating locations (Fort Wright, Houston Road, Mall Road, or Newport) and donate at least 5 school supplies to benefit students in Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties. Supplies requested include pencil boxes, dry erase markers, 1-inch binders, composition notebooks, and 2-pocket prong folders. As a thank-you, you’ll receive a voucher for a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich for every 5 items donated (maximum of three promotional cards per guest).

Visit cfacincynky.com to view the full supply list.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw