Help reduce the look of puffiness and lines with Plexaderm

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you want a fresher look fast, Plexaderm offers a temporary solution that works quickly. Apply a small amount on clean skin, let it set, and see a smoother finish. This holiday season, try the trial pack for $14.95 with free shipping. Visit plexadermtrial.com and follow Plexaderm Skincare on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/Plexaderm ) and on Instagram ( www.instagram.com/plexaderm ).

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..