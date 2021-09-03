Help Local Kids in Need with the Day to Dream Phone-a-thon Tonight
Posted at 12:22 PM, Sep 03, 2021
It's one of the events we look forward to the most: Day to Dream. This year, Morris Home, St. Vincent de Paul - Cincinnati and WCPO 9 are teaming up to provide children in our community with much-needed beds. We talked to a member from both St. Vincent de Paul and Morris Home about what this event means to them.
Don't forget to call in tonight between 4-7:30pm to make a difference in a local child's life! Call 513-421-HOPE to make a donation of any size. Volunteers will be standing by to take your call! You can also donate online at DaytoDream.org
