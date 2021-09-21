Help for Veterans Facing a Mental Health Crisis

The Cincinnati VA Medical Center uses the month of September to raise awareness of Veteran suicide prevention. Reach Out is this year’s theme for Suicide Prevention Month. The Reach Out campaign focuses on increasing knowledge about what Veterans and their loved ones can do now to help prevent suicide later. Save the Veterans Crisis Line contact to your phone and encourage others to do the same. The Veterans Crisis Line is available by phone (1-800-273-8255 and press 1), text (838255), and chat online (www.veteranscrisisline.net) 24/7, 365 days per year.
Posted at 11:52 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 11:52:26-04
