Help City Gospel Mission provide warmth and meals this Giving Tuesday

Double your impact this Giving Tuesday as Chick-fil-A and City Gospel Mission partner to support neighbors facing hunger and homelessness, with matched donations and thank-you coupons.
Chick-fil-A Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky is partnering with City Gospel Mission to help fight hunger and homelessness this Giving Tuesday. When you donate $100 or more at citygospelmission.org, you’ll receive two Chick-fil-A coupons as a thank you.

All gifts on December 2 will also be matched up to $32,000 by a generous donor, helping City Gospel Mission provide meals, shelter, recovery services, and support for thousands of neighbors in need. Visit citygospelmission.org to take part.

