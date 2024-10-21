Watch Now
Help Chick-fil-A Provide Weekend Meals to Local Students in Need

Nearly 1 in 5 children in Ohio don’t know where their next meal will come from. You can help. Just place a mobile order in the Chick-fil-A App and enter code “HOPE1” (all caps), on the last screen. Chick-fil-A will donate 10% of your mobile order October 21-26 to Hope Sacks
What if your favorite Chick-fil-A meal could do more than just satisfy your cravings? With the Hope Sacks campaign, it can! We’re talking about a simple way to make a big impact for kids right here in Cincinnati. By placing a mobile order through the Chick-fil-A app and typing in “HOPE1” when prompted, local Chick-fil-A’s will make the donation directly to A Child's Hope Int'l Hope Sacks™ weekend meal program.

From fresh apples to easy-to-make mac and cheese, these kids will have nutritious food for the weekends, thanks to your help. So, grab your phone, place an order, and make a difference with every bite! The campaign runs from October 21–26. Learn more at www.HopeSacks.org

