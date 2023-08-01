Major League Soccer’s two Ohio clubs, FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew, are launching this August the first Hell is Real Blood Drive Competition. The drive will take place from August 1-25 and will see which club’s supporters can donate more blood to help those in need.

All FC Cincinnati fans and blood donors interested in participating in the Hell is Real Blood Drive can visit any of Hoxworth Blood Center's seven neighborhood donor centers or select mobile blood drives between August 1-25. All donors will receive a complimentary "I Bleed Orange and Blue" t-shirt in FC Cincinnati colors.

The winning team of the Hell is Real Blood Drive Competition will receive a trophy co-designed by supporters’ groups from both clubs. The winning team will be announced following the blood drive.

For more information and to schedule a blood donation at a Hoxworth donor center or participating blood drive, visit: https://hoxworth.org/groups/fcc

