Heart Risk Assessment Tool
Posted at 1:18 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 13:18:42-05
Dr. Brennan with Mercy Health explains the benefits of using Mercy Health's online heart risk assessment tool.
Learn more at mercy.com/cincinnati
#WCPO9Sponsor
