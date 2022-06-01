Healthy Weight Range

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

In a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, people with dramatic fluctuations in body weight were 78% more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes over a period of about five years compared with those whose weight remained more constant. Becca Lawson breaks down a hopeful course of action for those carrying around unwanted weight.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team Mona Morrow Clyde Gray