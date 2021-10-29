Watch
Healthy Snacks that are Hauntingly Good

Posted at 12:19 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 12:19:49-04

Before you head out for your Halloween celebration nutrition experts recommend that you make sure you’re getting quality nutrition that’s satisfying. That means a meal or snack with a balance of protein and good for you fats. Registered Dietitian Carissa Galloway recommends Wonderful Pistachios for the whole family. Not only are Wonderful Pistachios are one of the highest protein snack nuts, but they are one of the lowest calorie, lowest fat snack nuts.

Galloway also suggests that you hydrate before trick-or-treating. For the fun color and little tart, little sweet taste she recommends POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate juice.

Every bottle of POM Wonderful 100-percent pomegranate juice has the juice of whole-pressed pomegranates and nothing else – no fillers, and never any added sugar.

