Healthy Homes, Healthy People

Whether it’s a castle, a condo, or a casita, there’s no place like home. Ideally, home is a sanctuary, a source of pride, a safe place. But sometimes, no matter how much you love your space, home can make you sick.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has designated June as National Healthy Homes Month to focus on the critical relationship between housing quality and health. The concerns go beyond safe structures and reduced hazards: home air quality is responsible for 20-30% of asthma cases in the US.

There is a well-documented link between home-ownership and improved health which fuels the mission of Habitat for Humanity International, the non-profit organization that partners with homeowners to provide safe, affordable housing in more than 70 countries globally. Now, in observance of Healthy Homes Month, Habitat is teaming up with long-time partner Carrier to call attention to the importance of making the air in our living spaces cool, clean and safely breathable – an increasing challenge as housing costs rise and climates change.

