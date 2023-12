Keeping pets happy and healthy during the holidays should be the goals of all animal lovers. Pet-Loving Superstar Laila Ali has teamed up with Purina to launch the new EverRoot Dog Supplements. Laila joined Pete Scalia to talk more about this new easy-to-chew pet supplement and suggestions for helping pets avoid stress and thrive during the stressful holidays.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..