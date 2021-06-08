Healthier Habits and Fun Evens this Summer with Envision Partnerships

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It's all too easy for kids to fall in with the wrong crowd these days. That's why it's important for kids to have education, partnership and a safe place to hang out. Envision Partnerships is providing that through their summer events!

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.