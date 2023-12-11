Watch Now
Health Insurance for the Self Employed

Health Insurance Expert Noah Lang, Co-Founder and CEO of Stride Health joined Michelle Hopkins to discuss all the options and why the lowest premium is not always the cheapest plan.
Posted at 10:30 AM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 10:30:01-05

If you’re one of the 72 million Americans who are self-employed, it’s time to decide on health insurance. Open Enrollment is going on now through January 16, 2024, allowing anyone to enroll in individual health insurance plans. Choosing the right plan can be complicated. Between navigating plan benefits, tax credits, insurance premiums and changes to plans in 2024, it can seem impossible to know you’re making the right choice.

Learn more at www.stridehealth.com

