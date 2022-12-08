Watch Now
Have A Retirement Plan Before You Retire

Posted at 11:33 AM, Dec 08, 2022
“When can I retire?” That’s a question on everyone’s mind, but especially those are closing in on that milestone. So how do you know when you can hand it up, or when you do, if that retirement is going to be a good one? Tony Roberts, President and Founder of Prosperity Asset Management, a firm that helps individuals and couples live a more successful retirement, joined Cincy Lifestyle to help us get a better understanding of retirement.

If you are retiring, or already retired, Tony and his team will sit down with you personally to customize a retirement plan just for you. This is a comprehensive plan that includes a look at your investments, your income sources, taxes, and so much more to help get you to that retirement you deserve. Reserve one of those spots now by calling 513-613-4567

