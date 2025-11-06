Handmade holiday gifts at The City Mercantile Christmas Market

Kick off your holiday season at The City Mercantile Christmas Market Nov. 14‑16 in Lebanon, Ohio. You'll find 100+ vendors with handmade, vintage, and boutique treasures to get your home, closet, and porch ready for the holidays. Don’t miss Santa on Saturday from 11am‑1pm, a petting zoo all day Saturday, live holiday music Friday and Saturday, and a free DIY gift tag station. Save $3 by purchasing tickets online before Nov. 13. Every ticket holder can enter the $1,500 shopping spree giveaway courtesy of the generous vendors. Learn more, get tickets, and sign up for the giveaway at thecitymercantile.com.

#WCPO9Sponsor