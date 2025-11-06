Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Handmade holiday gifts at The City Mercantile Christmas Market

The City Mercantile Christmas Market returns Nov. 14‑16 to Lebanon, Ohio with 100+ vendors, Santa, petting zoo, live music, free crafts and a shopping spree giveaway.
Handmade holiday gifts at The City Mercantile Christmas Market
Posted

Kick off your holiday season at The City Mercantile Christmas Market Nov. 14‑16 in Lebanon, Ohio. You'll find 100+ vendors with handmade, vintage, and boutique treasures to get your home, closet, and porch ready for the holidays. Don’t miss Santa on Saturday from 11am‑1pm, a petting zoo all day Saturday, live holiday music Friday and Saturday, and a free DIY gift tag station. Save $3 by purchasing tickets online before Nov. 13. Every ticket holder can enter the $1,500 shopping spree giveaway courtesy of the generous vendors. Learn more, get tickets, and sign up for the giveaway at thecitymercantile.com.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State