In the midst of a massive affordable housing shortage in the US, Habitat for Humanity and its partners continue to address critical needs and provide hope and help for families. Fred Lyle caught up with Habitat for Humanity International CEO, Jonathan Reckford, and Habitat’s Executive Director of the Charlotte Region, Laura Belcher, as they began work on the 37th Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

