Watch
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Guacamole, Tacos and Mocktails for Cinco de Mayo

items.[0].videoTitle
Guac, Tacos and Mocktails for Cinco de Mayo
Posted at 9:59 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 21:59:51-04

Cinco de Mayo is just a few days away! But if you haven't made plans just yet, don't panic. We talked to registered dietitian Annessa Chumbley about delicious, healthy and festive ways to celebrate with very little effort.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Mona Morrow

11:59 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Clyde Gray

11:57 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Allie Martin

12:01 PM, Apr 02, 2020

The 'Good' in Your Morning!