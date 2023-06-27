Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Grow Your Small Business with Innovation Refunds

Grow Your Small Business with Innovation Refunds
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 14:24:22-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

Owning a small business is a tough but rewarding experience. But sometimes, being your own boss means you miss out on opportunities. Working in your business and working on your business are two very different things. But help is out there for those looking for it – the trick is knowing where to search! Here's more from one CEO who says help may be closer than you think!

Learn more at www.innovationrefunds.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022