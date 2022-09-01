Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Grilled Steaks with Board Dressing segment with the Certified Angus Beef ® brand

Grilled Strip Steaks with Board Dressing
Posted at 12:57 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 12:57:36-04

Looking to for a recipe sure to impress this weekend? Grab your tongs. We’ve got steaks to grill. Chef Ashley will share their secrets to a luxurious grilled steak with board dressing recipe, and you won’t believe how easy it is.

Grilled Strip Steaks with Board Dressing
Ingredients

  • 4 (12-16 ounce) Certified Angus Beef ® strip or ribeye steaks
  • 4 teaspoons salt, divided
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons ground black pepper, divided
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 8 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves only
  • 2 leaves fresh sage, chopped
  • 2 small sprigs fresh rosemary, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce

Instructions

  • Season steaks evenly with 3-teaspoons salt and 2-teaspoons pepper; refrigerate at least one hour. Preheat grill to medium high.
  • On a cutting board (preferably one with a drip groove around edges), combine parsley, thyme, sage, rosemary, garlic and shallot. Lightly mince with knife to combine and sprinkle with remaining 1-teaspoon salt, 1/2-teaspoon pepper. Drizzle with 1-tablespoon olive oil.
  • Cook steaks to desired doneness. Place on top of herb mixture, lightly tented with foil for 5-10 minutes. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together balsamic, Dijon and soy sauce; slowly add remaining 2-tablespoons olive oil while whisking.
  • Slice steaks while still sitting upon herb mixture; transfer to a clean platter. Scrape herb mixture along with drippings from cutting board into the mixing bowl with dressing; whisk to combine.
  • Spoon board dressing over strip steaks to serve.

Serves 4
Recipe provided by Certified Angus Beef ® brand
Alternate cuts: T-bone steak, Ribeye steak

For more information, visit CertifiedAngusBeef.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.