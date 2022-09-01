Grilled Steaks with Board Dressing segment with the Certified Angus Beef ® brand

Looking to for a recipe sure to impress this weekend? Grab your tongs. We’ve got steaks to grill. Chef Ashley will share their secrets to a luxurious grilled steak with board dressing recipe, and you won’t believe how easy it is.
Grilled Strip Steaks with Board Dressing
Ingredients
- 4 (12-16 ounce) Certified Angus Beef ® strip or ribeye steaks
- 4 teaspoons salt, divided
- 2 1/2 teaspoons ground black pepper, divided
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
- 8 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves only
- 2 leaves fresh sage, chopped
- 2 small sprigs fresh rosemary, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 shallot, minced
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
Instructions
- Season steaks evenly with 3-teaspoons salt and 2-teaspoons pepper; refrigerate at least one hour. Preheat grill to medium high.
- On a cutting board (preferably one with a drip groove around edges), combine parsley, thyme, sage, rosemary, garlic and shallot. Lightly mince with knife to combine and sprinkle with remaining 1-teaspoon salt, 1/2-teaspoon pepper. Drizzle with 1-tablespoon olive oil.
- Cook steaks to desired doneness. Place on top of herb mixture, lightly tented with foil for 5-10 minutes. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together balsamic, Dijon and soy sauce; slowly add remaining 2-tablespoons olive oil while whisking.
- Slice steaks while still sitting upon herb mixture; transfer to a clean platter. Scrape herb mixture along with drippings from cutting board into the mixing bowl with dressing; whisk to combine.
- Spoon board dressing over strip steaks to serve.
Serves 4
Recipe provided by Certified Angus Beef ® brand
Alternate cuts: T-bone steak, Ribeye steak
For more information, visit CertifiedAngusBeef.com
