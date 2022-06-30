We are days away from the Fourth of July and the grill is calling your name! Chef Gavin Pinto with the Certified Angus Beef Brand shares an easy recipe that will for sure be a crowd favorite.

Grilled Ribeye with Arugula, Radicchio and Pear Salad

Serves 4

Ingredients



4 (16-ounce) Certified Angus Beef ® ribeye steaks

® ribeye steaks 1/4 cup white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/3 cup blended olive oil

1 tablespoon coarse kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

1 pear, cored and quartered

1 small head radicchio, halved

Spray oil (or additional oil for brushing)

5 ounces (approximately 6 cups loosely packed) baby arugula

4 ounces fresh goat cheese (chèvre)

Instructions



In a mixing bowl whisk together vinegar, shallot, honey, and mustard. Slowly whisk in the oil to create an emulsified vinaigrette; season with a pinch of salt and pepper to taste. Set aside. Preheat grill to medium high and season steaks with salt and pepper. Grill to desired doneness, about 5 - 7 minutes per side for medium rare (125-130°F). Transfer to clean platter and tent with foil to keep warm. Spray pear quarters and radicchio with a light coating of oil (or brush with oil) and sear on grill. Allow to brown and develop a slight char. Slice pear and radicchio into 1/4-inch wide strips; toss with arugula and vinaigrette. Serve steaks along with salad topped with crumbled goat cheese.

