Grill Up Your Favorite Summer Meal with ETC Produce & Provisions

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

It's grilling season! ETC Produce & Provisions is making it super easy to get your local produce and meal bundles for a delicious summer meal. Pete Scalia met up with Toncia Chavez from ETC Produce & Provisions as she gathered ingredients from local business at Findlay Market to create a meal bundle - just in time for 4th of July week!

Order now at www.ETCProduce.com and use code 'LOCAL513' at checkout for free shipping.

Here's the recipe for Chimichurri Skirt Steak



In a Gallon Size Zip Top bag toss in Below ingredients and Steak

Let Marinate at least 4 hours but best overnight

Steak Marinade

½ Garlic Goodness Seasoning

White Balsamic

Olive oil

Juice 1 lemon

Pepper

1 Tea Mom ‘n’ ‘ems Salsa Vedre

Turn grill on high and allow to preheat at least 10 minutes

When ready to grill.

Remove steaks from marinade and pat dry with paper towels.



Season with salt and pepper.

Use a paper towel to rub the grates with some vegetable oil, to prevent steak from sticking.

Turn grill down to medium-high and grill steaks for 3-5 minutes on each side, depending on the thickness of your steaks.

Allow the steaks to rest for about 10 minutes, so all those delicious steak juices can settle in.

After the steaks have rested, slice against the grain, drizzle with chimichurri sauce, and serve.

Herb & Shallot Grilled Local Veggies



Clean and slice longways Zucchini and summer squash

Slice red onion like for burgers

Trim & clean Asparagus

Drizzle olive oil on Zucchini, Squash and Onions, & Asparagus.

Season with Local Garlic Goodness Seasoning by Colonel De

Grill veggies

As veggie are grilling lets get out Vinaigrette ready

Mason Jar Vinaigrette Dressing

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 Tablespoon Garlic

1 tablespoon White Balsamic vinegar

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tablespoon Shallot

1 Tablespoon Rosemary

1 Tablespoon Chive

1 Tablespoon Thyme

1/2 Tablespoon oregano

Salt and Fresh Cracked pepper, to taste

Place All Ingredients in Mason Jar &

SHAKE SHAKE SHAKE!!

Toss 1/2 Herby dressing on grilled Veggie and serve

Finish with grated Parmesan

Local Tomato & Basil Salad

