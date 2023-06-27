Grill Up Your Favorite Summer Meal with ETC Produce & Provisions

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.
It's grilling season! ETC Produce & Provisions is making it super easy to get your local produce and meal bundles for a delicious summer meal. Pete Scalia met up with Toncia Chavez from ETC Produce & Provisions as she gathered ingredients from local business at Findlay Market to create a meal bundle - just in time for 4th of July week!
Order now at www.ETCProduce.com and use code 'LOCAL513' at checkout for free shipping.
Here's the recipe for Chimichurri Skirt Steak
- In a Gallon Size Zip Top bag toss in Below ingredients and Steak
- Let Marinate at least 4 hours but best overnight
- Steak Marinade
- ½ Garlic Goodness Seasoning
- White Balsamic
- Olive oil
- Juice 1 lemon
- Pepper
- 1 Tea Mom ‘n’ ‘ems Salsa Vedre
Turn grill on high and allow to preheat at least 10 minutes
When ready to grill.
Remove steaks from marinade and pat dry with paper towels.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Use a paper towel to rub the grates with some vegetable oil, to prevent steak from sticking.
- Turn grill down to medium-high and grill steaks for 3-5 minutes on each side, depending on the thickness of your steaks.
- Allow the steaks to rest for about 10 minutes, so all those delicious steak juices can settle in.
- After the steaks have rested, slice against the grain, drizzle with chimichurri sauce, and serve.
Herb & Shallot Grilled Local Veggies
- Clean and slice longways Zucchini and summer squash
- Slice red onion like for burgers
- Trim & clean Asparagus
- Drizzle olive oil on Zucchini, Squash and Onions, & Asparagus.
- Season with Local Garlic Goodness Seasoning by Colonel De
- Grill veggies
- As veggie are grilling lets get out Vinaigrette ready
- Mason Jar Vinaigrette Dressing
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 Tablespoon Garlic
- 1 tablespoon White Balsamic vinegar
- 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 Tablespoon Shallot
- 1 Tablespoon Rosemary
- 1 Tablespoon Chive
- 1 Tablespoon Thyme
- 1/2 Tablespoon oregano
- Salt and Fresh Cracked pepper, to taste
- Place All Ingredients in Mason Jar &
- SHAKE SHAKE SHAKE!!
- Toss 1/2 Herby dressing on grilled Veggie and serve
- Finish with grated Parmesan
Local Tomato & Basil Salad
- Clean and Cut, Local Tomato, Local Roothouse Bib lettuce, Basil.
- Marinate Tomatoes and Basil in Bowl with remaining Mason Jar Vinaigrette.
- When steak is done cooking plate Steak, Veggies & salad and slather on Extra salsa Verde.
- Top with Shaved with parmesan