Great Grilling Secrets from Grill Master Chef David Olson

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Grill Master and Super Chef David Olson is founder of a wildly-famous blog called LiveFireRepublic.com that features cooking tips and recipes. He joined Cincy Lifestyle to share some of his greatest grilling secrets for National Grilling Month.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..