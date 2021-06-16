Gotta Go? Frequent Bathroom Trips May Mean Something More Serious

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Here's a question for you, are you an extreme bathroom planner? If you’re a man over the age of 45 experiencing urgent or frequent urinary symptoms, or if you feel like you’re spending a lot of time planning your next bathroom trip, it might be time to talk to your doctor about your prostate health. We talked to Dr. Gregg Eure about BPH, or benign prostatic hyperplasia, and how the UroLift System may be able to help.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.