Here's something you may not have thought about: since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people have been complaining about lower back pain. That's because many more people may be sitting for long periods of time or working in less-than-ergonomic spaces. We talked to a neurosurgeon from UnitedHealthcare about how to prevent one of the most common ailments: back pain.
Got Back Pain? You're Not the Only One! Tips to Prevent Lower Back Injuries
Posted at 9:13 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 09:14:02-05
Cincy Lifestyle Team