Got Back Pain? You're Not the Only One! Tips to Prevent Lower Back Injuries

Here's something you may not have thought about: since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people have been complaining about lower back pain. That's because many more people may be sitting for long periods of time or working in less-than-ergonomic spaces. We talked to a neurosurgeon from UnitedHealthcare about how to prevent one of the most common ailments: back pain.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.