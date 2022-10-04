Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Global State of Small Business

Global State of Small Business
Posted at 1:03 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 13:03:06-04

Small businesses are the backbone of economies all around the world, so it’s important for entrepreneurs to have the best information to grow and succeed. That’s why Meta recently hosted a Good Ideas Exchange to help pinpoint the top obstacles for small businesses. They found that content creation and creative strategy were the top challenges owners faced as they work to grow their businesses. From that insight, Meta Boost Small Business Studios was born to help small businesses build creative digital marketing skills.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/Business

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Watch local news and weather FREE, anytime!