Global State of Small Business

Small businesses are the backbone of economies all around the world, so it’s important for entrepreneurs to have the best information to grow and succeed. That’s why Meta recently hosted a Good Ideas Exchange to help pinpoint the top obstacles for small businesses. They found that content creation and creative strategy were the top challenges owners faced as they work to grow their businesses. From that insight, Meta Boost Small Business Studios was born to help small businesses build creative digital marketing skills.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/Business

#WCPO9Sponsor