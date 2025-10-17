Giving children a strong start through Cincinnati Preschool Promise

School success starts long before kindergarten, and Cincinnati Preschool Promise is making sure every child has a strong start. Since 2016, more than 13,000 preschoolers have gained access to quality early education, and the results speak volumes. Children in the program are 33% more likely to be ready for kindergarten and nearly 63% more likely to stay on track academically. With nearly 90% of families saying they couldn’t afford preschool without this support, the program is opening doors and shaping futures.

