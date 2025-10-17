Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Giving children a strong start through Cincinnati Preschool Promise

Cincinnati Preschool Promise gives thousands of children access to quality preschool, improving kindergarten readiness and academic success.
School success starts long before kindergarten, and Cincinnati Preschool Promise is making sure every child has a strong start. Since 2016, more than 13,000 preschoolers have gained access to quality early education, and the results speak volumes. Children in the program are 33% more likely to be ready for kindergarten and nearly 63% more likely to stay on track academically. With nearly 90% of families saying they couldn’t afford preschool without this support, the program is opening doors and shaping futures.

Learn more or get involved at cincy-promise.org.

