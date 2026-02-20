Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
27  WX Alerts
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Give your neck the care it deserves with Dekliderm

A clinically studied neck cream designed for wrinkles and crepey skin shows visible results in as little as 4 weeks with one simple nighttime step.
Give your neck the care it deserves with Dekliderm
Posted

Wrinkles, loose skin, and crepey texture around the neck can become more noticeable over time. While many skincare routines focus on the face, the neck often needs targeted care of its own.

Dekliderm Neck Firming Cream is formulated specifically for the delicate neck area and is applied once at night. The clinically studied formula combines Retinol and Bakuchiol to help visibly improve the look of wrinkly, crepey skin in as little as 4 weeks with virtually no irritation.

In a clinical study, 95% of participants said their skin looked visibly firmer. Dekliderm offers a 60-day satisfaction guarantee, so you can try it risk free.

Limited time offer: $19.95 with free shipping. Visit Dekliderm.com or call 1-800-754-0193.

Follow Dekliderm on Facebook and Instagram to see more results.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Let's Talk, Sharonville! We want to meet you February 25th to find solutions, together