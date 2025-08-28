Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Give Your Kids A Toolkit, Not A Trust Fund

As I prepare to become a mom, I’ve been thinking a lot about what I truly want to pass down to my child.

Of course, money matters. But the best gift we can give our kids isn’t a trust fund — it’s a toolkit. A toolkit for resilience, confidence, and building wealth with purpose.

I learned about money the hard way—by trial and error. And while I want to spare my child some of those bumps, I don’t want to remove every challenge. Because confidence isn’t handed down — it’s earned by figuring things out.

Here’s my plan: Open a Custodial Roth IRA when they start earning (babysitting, dog walking, lawn mowing). It grows tax-free and teaches them how money works.

Use the 50-25-25 rule:

  • Save 50%
  • Spend 25%
  • Give 25%

Generosity and discipline matter equally. And so does learning how to make a life, not just a living.

It’s not about making things easy — it’s about making them capable.

