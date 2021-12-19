Watch
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Gifts for the Whole Family

items.[0].videoTitle
Gifts for the Whole Family
Posted at 5:21 AM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 05:21:56-05

We are less than 10 days away from Christmas, and if you need some help with last-minute gift ideas, then we have some suggestions. Lifestyle consultant Amanda Shotsky tells us her top picks for the holiday season.

www.swiminista.com

www.belladahl.com

www.choicejuicery.com

www.bioliteenergy.com

www.iircade.com

frankie-dean.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Mona Morrow

11:59 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Clyde Gray

11:57 AM, Apr 02, 2020