Gifting Made Easy: Carley Knobloch’s Holiday Tech Picks
Prev
Next
Ready to shop smart this holiday season? Tech expert Carley Knobloch shares her must-have list of gadgets for gifting
Posted
Ready to shop smart this holiday season? Tech expert Carley Knobloch shares her must-have list of gadgets for gifting:
- Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery: Keep your packages secure.
- LG Styler Steam Closet: Smart home luxury for your wardrobe.
- Sonic X Shadow Generations: Gaming fun for everyone.
- Jackery 1000 v2 Solar Generator: Power on the go.
- Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition: Sustainable, smart computing.
For more information, visit www.InTheNews.tv
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..