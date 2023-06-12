Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Gift Guide for Father’s Day and Graduation

Gift Guide for Father’s Day and Graduation
Posted at 11:19 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 11:19:14-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

For many of us there are two big celebrations in June… Father’s Day and graduations of our high school and college students. Looking for the perfect gift for that dad or grad? Tech gifts are a great option for both Dads and recent graduates. Techish by Jennifer Jolly joined Pete Scalia with the hottest tech gifts and bargains for the tech novice to the tech savvy.

Learn more at www.Techish.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022