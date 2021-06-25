Getting Active in Your Community with 4 Paws for Ability and Spark 360

A lot of folks are starting to work towards their health goals as the world starts to reopen. That's why Spark 360 has created the Fit City Cincinnati challenge, to get active and get involved in your community. One way to do this is through volunteering, and right now 4 Paws For Ability is looking for more volunteers!

