Get ready for the holidays with smart home gadgets
Get ready for the holidays with smart home gadgets
Posted at 1:07 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 13:07:42-05
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! It’s time to break out the smart home gadgets and get your home ready for the holidays! From Alexa holiday hacks and ways to track Santa to smart holiday lights that make your home the envy of the block - Tech-Life Expert Jennifer Jolly joined Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw on Cincy Lifestyle with some festive ways to use gadgets to transform your home into a winter wonderland!
For more information visit www.Amazon.com and www.Techish.com.
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..