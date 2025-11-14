Get Holiday-Ready Floors with Zerorez
Prev
Next
Freshen your floors before holiday guests arrive. Zerorez uses non-toxic Zr Water for a deeper clean with no residue. Today only, get 3 rooms for $119 plus a free hallway with promo code TV119.
Posted
Freshen your floors before holiday guests arrive with Zerorez’s eco-friendly cleaning system. Zerorez uses non-toxic Zr Water, a powerful cleaner that removes dirt and oils without the residue left behind by soaps or detergents. Today only, you can get 3 rooms cleaned for $119 and receive a free hallway. Use promo code TV119 and book at zerorezcinci.com.
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..